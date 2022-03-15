Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,082. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$51.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.