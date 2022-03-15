Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 275 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,854,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,603,076.19.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a market cap of C$85.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

