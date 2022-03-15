Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,987 shares.The stock last traded at $55.39 and had previously closed at $57.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

