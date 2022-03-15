Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,151,099 shares.The stock last traded at $75.93 and had previously closed at $76.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

