Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.08. 430,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.15.
About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.