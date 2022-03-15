Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.08. 430,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.15.

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

