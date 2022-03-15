Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 11.5% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.92. 64,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,961,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.