Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.04% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 572,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 717,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.