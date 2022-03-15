Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

