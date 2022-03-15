Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.62% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 30.1% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

