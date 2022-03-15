Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

