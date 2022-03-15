Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.49% of H.I.G. Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 752,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

NYSE HIGA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.