Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 140,780 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evo Acquisition by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period.

Shares of EVOJ stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

