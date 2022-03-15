Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 199,895 TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.40% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

