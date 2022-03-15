Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Shares in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.95% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

DWIN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.