Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 511,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

