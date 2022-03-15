Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWSS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,200,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,442,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWSS stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

