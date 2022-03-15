Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 194,600 Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.56% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPWR stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

