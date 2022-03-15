Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.47 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.58% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

