Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.37 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 1.33% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

