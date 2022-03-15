Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.55 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.74% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZ stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.