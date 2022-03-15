Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.48% of African Gold Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGAC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

