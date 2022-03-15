Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 3.84% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

ITQ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

