Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Powered Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 130.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.