Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.68% of Provident Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 19.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 77.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 337,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

