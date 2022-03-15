Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.44% of Levere as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Levere by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

