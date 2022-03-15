Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.87% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

