Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases Shares of 145,936 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.43% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTOC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

