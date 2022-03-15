Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.68% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.