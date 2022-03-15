Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 4.39% of Parabellum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRBM opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Parabellum Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

About Parabellum Acquisition (Get Rating)

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

