Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

TRON opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

