Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.57% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWII. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $208,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $391,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWII stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

