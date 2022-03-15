Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.57% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNL opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

