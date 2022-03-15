Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.