Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Up 6.4%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.25. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

About Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.