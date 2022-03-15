Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Up 6.4%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.25. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.
About Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)
