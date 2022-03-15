Cardano Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion and approximately $827.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00177700 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00400151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,551,581 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

