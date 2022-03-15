Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

SAP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. 5,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,951. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

