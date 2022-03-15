Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

