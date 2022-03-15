Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,297 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $319,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 329,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,496,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

