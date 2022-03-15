Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.68 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

