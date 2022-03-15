Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. 5,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,460. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

