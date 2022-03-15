Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.95. 3,722,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

