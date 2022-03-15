CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 18,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.10.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBCP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.