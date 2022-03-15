CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareCloud by 274.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareCloud by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

