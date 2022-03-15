Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and traded as low as C$14.93. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$562.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.54.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)
See Also
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.