Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.41

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 601088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

