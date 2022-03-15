Carlsberg A/S Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

CABGY opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.