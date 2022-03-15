CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Raised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of CarMax worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

