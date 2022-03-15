Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cascade Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Cascade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

