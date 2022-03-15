Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $1,450,698.48 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,450,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CWST stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. 510,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,729. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

