Casper (CSPR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $239.73 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.27 or 0.06674697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.10 or 1.00118222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040371 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,732,359,814 coins and its circulating supply is 4,158,097,578 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

